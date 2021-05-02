Need a prom dress?

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Looking for a prom dress, but maybe don’t have the money to buy one? One church in Sissonville has made it their goal to help make hundreds of high school teens prom “magical” without them spending a penny.

At the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, every year they bring in prom dresses for young girls to try on, take home, then bring back after prom, all for free!

Each dress is unique, so on prom night they won’t have the same someone else. The volunteers with “Ronda’s Closet” offer to help each girl personally from trying the dresses on to finding matching shoes.



Teens look through the hundreds of prom dresses trying to find the right one for this year’s prom. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Founder of the ministry Julia Black says this year they will be giving away the dresses instead of having them brought back after receiving a huge donation.

A nice man that owns a dry cleaner in New York researched where he can donate some dresses because New York’s not having any proms and he found us and sent us 400 dresses. Julia Black, Founder

This was the last day to pick up a dress, but Black says they will be open again next year. Black also says she hopes the dresses given away this year will also be donated to other teens who may need them.