New age-progression photo of Morgan Nick released on 25th anniversary of disappearance

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —June 9, 2020, marks 25 years since Morgan Nick went missing at 6-years-old in Alma, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progression photo of what Morgan might look like today at 31.

On this day in 1995, Nick went missing from the Alma Little League Ball Field after she went to the parking lot with two other children to catch fireflies.

When the other children returned to their parents at the bleachers, Morgan was not with them. The kids told police they had seen a man with a beard speaking with Morgan next to a truck with a red camper.

To this date, the man has not been identified.





Police say they continue to receive tips in the case on an almost-daily basis.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Morgan’s family released the new photo with the hopes it would help bring her home. Click here to see Morgan’s full missing poster.

“It was never a thought in my head that Morgan would still be missing for 25 years,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother. “Someone knows the truth.”

Recently, Five Star Productions in Fort Smith is set to release a five-part documentary series on Morgan’s disappearance.

The documentary crew said that law enforcement has shared information that has never been made public in the 1995 case and hopes the series will shed more light.

If you have information about Morgan Nick, you are urged to contact the Alma Police Department at (479) 632-3333, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (OR: 1-800-843-5678).