New Bern Police Chief offers condolences to George Floyd’s family, friends

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Chief of Police Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. joins police chiefs across the state and across the country in denouncing the actions of police officers during George Floyd’s arrest, which ultimately led to his death.

“The actions of these officers appear without merit and justification,” said Chief Summers. This unacceptable police behavior ruptures the fabric of public trust in law enforcement. It goes against our professional code of conduct and defies our commitment to protect and serve all people. The New Bern Police Department works tirelessly to foster positive relationships and partnerships with everyone in our community. As law enforcement officials, we must always adhere to the high standards of fair treatment, dignity, and respect toward all individuals each and every day. Those standards were abandoned in this arrest and we strongly condemn this behavior. George Floyd’s family, friends, his community, and the Minneapolis Police Department remain in our thoughts and prayers.”