New details emerge in Winchester bomb threat

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue responded to a reported bomb threat situation in Winchester Tuesday morning.

According to Winchester deputy chief, a male suspect made an unlawful entry at Westminster Canterbury and while police were taking him into custody he yelled that a bomb was in the vehicle. Police conducted a full investigation and blocked off an area near a CVS on North Frederick.

After a detailed search of the area, officials did not locate a bomb. The suspect has been transported to jail and charged with unlawful entry.