GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new study shows the most craved foods after a night out in America.

OnlineCasinos.com surveyed over 700 people across the U.S. what their go-to “drunk munchie” foods are. Burgers were the popular vote with 16 U.S. states, including North Carolna, claiming that it is the best drunk food. Chicken wings came in at #2.

The survey also showed that 44% of Americans have cravings when they drink alcohol. However, 57% regret something that they ate while drunk.

The top late night drive through for Americans is Taco Bell. McDonalds was the second favorite.