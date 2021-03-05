Newly released report details 2013 probe of allegations against former LSU Head Coach Les Miles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — USA Today obtained access to a 2013 report on Thursday which details several allegations of sexual misconduct against former LSU Head Coach Les Miles.

We independently obtained the documents from LSU. According to the report, Miles is accused of making multiple student employees “feel uncomfortable.” One victim accused Miles of “kissing her” and asking her to go to a hotel with him, promising he could help her career.

We obtained a statement from Miles’ New York based Attorney who says, “the former Coach denies the incidents and calls media reports ‘unfair and speculation,’ calling one of the accusers “totally unreliable and her claim totally unsupported.”

The incidents were investigated by an outside law firm, Taylor Porter & Associates.

According to their findings, there was not enough evidence to reprimand Miles. LSU agreed Miles behavior showed poor judgement and the Coach agreed to limit his contact with student employees.

This report is just one part of a massive investigation into LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations. The investigation is being handled by outside law firm Husch & Blackwell. Findings of that investigation are expected to be announced at LSU’s Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, February 5th at 10 am.

FULL STATEMENT: