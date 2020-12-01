NewsNation, WGN America coming to YouTube TV in January 2021

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Cord-cutters will soon have a destination to watch WGN America, including the cable network’s live primetime national newscast “NewsNation.”

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Tuesday that WGN America reached a new multi-year agreement with YouTube TV. WGN America will be carried by the cloud-based streaming service beginning Jan. 19, 2021.

The agreement enables WGN America to add more than 3 million new subscribers to the national reach of the cable network, currently available in approximately 75 million television households across the United States.

“We are extremely happy to have WGN America joining YouTube TV and we expect to continue the strategic expansion of WGN America to even more viewers in the months ahead,” said Sean Compton, president of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We look forward to bringing WGN America’s programming and NewsNation’s fact-based, unbiased reporting to YouTube TV subscribers, including coverage of the presidential inauguration, which takes place just after our partnership begins.”

NewsNation airs nightly from 8 to 11 p.m. EST and replays in its entirety immediately following. For around the clock news coverage, go to NewsNationNow.com and download the NewsNation Now app.