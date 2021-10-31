Nine people shot at Halloween party in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine people have been shot and 1 critically injured at a Halloween party late Saturday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.

When police arrived there were fights happening at the scene. It is not yet known if the suspect was an attendee at the party prior to the shooting.

Nine people were shot, 1 is critically wounded. Five are being treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center, 4 of them are at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. Some of the wounded drove themselves to the hospital.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.