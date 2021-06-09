No vaccine needed for those who’ve had COVID-19, Cleveland Clinic study says

** Watch the video above for more information about how long the COVID-19 vaccine lasts **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic recently studied the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination among people who caught the virus and those who haven’t.

The study finds that anyone who previously tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 infection did not get additional benefits from the vaccine, which suggests the vaccines should be prioritized to people who haven’t gotten the infection.

The clinic says this research provides insight into how the immune system protects the body once a COVID-19 infection is confirmed.

During the study that was conducted on 52,238 employees in the Cleveland Clinic, the clinic says “not a single incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed in previously infected participants with or

without vaccination.”

The clinic still recommends that anyone who can get the vaccine, should.

The Cleveland Clinic tells FOX 8, “We don’t know how long the immune system will protect against reinfection or protect against variants. We still recommend those eligible receive the vaccine. This study was conducted within the population of healthcare workers that are younger & healthier than the general population. It is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have had previously tested positive for COVID-19.”

The statement goes on to say, “This data could guide vaccination efforts should there be a shortage of vaccine supply and in areas where vaccine supply is limited.”