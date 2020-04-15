North Myrtle Beach restaurant takes money off walls to give to employees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant took all the money off their walls so it can be given to employees.

Visitors to Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach have been putting money on its walls for over 30 years. This week, all of it was taken off the walls and after it’s done being counted, they hope they will have close to $10,000.

“People want to be your first dollar bill, and we had already gotten ours, put it in a frame,” Manager Richard Brooks said. “People were like, oh, I really wanted to be the first dollar bill so I said, go ahead and put your name on it, and we had a little eve over the bar, I said stick it up there. It just slowly kept going and then people starting putting it on the walls, and when the tape dies is when I collect it for charities.”

Brooks said they already began taking some of the money down just to get it away from customer level, in case customers were concerned about it when they open back up, and decided they would just take it all down.

“Hopefully it’s going to be $8,000 – $10,000,” Brooks said. “People keep asking me for a figure, we don’t know. A lot of those dollars, they disintegrate when you pull them off the wall after 30 years. We’ve had great customers over the years who have put the money on the walls. Normally we give it to charity so we decided that this time charity starts at home and we are going to take care of our employees as best as we can.”

Hamburger Joe’s says they should have a final count of the money in the next few days, and they plan on giving it out in the coming weeks.