Officer and ‘Samaritan’ killed in shooting, suspect dead

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

Officer Gordon Beesley

The officer has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years. He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer, Arvada Police said.

The second person killed was a man. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release that man’s identity.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. for a suspicious incident near the library. At 1:30 p.m., 911 callers reported shots fired and an officer hit by gunfire.

According to Deputy Arvada Police Chief Ed Brady, a veteran Arvada police officer was shot and killed and a second person, believed to be a Samaritan, was also shot and killed.

Police said the suspected gunman was shot and killed but did not give additional details on the manner of that shooting.

The identities of any of the people involved have not yet been released. The officer’s identity may be released tonight, the names of the other victim and suspect will come from the coroner’s office.

Brady told reporters at a news conference that there is no ongoing search and investigators do not believe there are any other suspects. He said there is no threat to the public but the investigation will be ongoing for the remainder of the night and possibly longer.

Megan Scharf, who lives nearby, told FOX31 News she heard three gunshots and saw multiple police vehicles and ambulances, as well as one vehicle that may have been the coroner.

Scharf said this time of day is usually quiet in the area, although it is a popular shopping and restaurant district during other times of the day.

“Definitely got our adrenaline rushing,” said Arvada resident Brady Turner. “I was in the parking lot getting ready to get out of my car and I heard three shots.”

The RTD temporarily stopped service to the Olde Town station on the G Line, but that has since resumed.

City hall is closed for the night and any meetings scheduled to take place there have been canceled. Police are also asking nearby businesses to close for the night.

People living in the area have been evacuated as police search for possible secondary explosives, which is normal protocol after an incident like this.

For those hoping to make a donation in the officer’s memory, the Arvada Police Department said the only officials donation site is the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. This foundation plans and pays for officer’s funerals.

