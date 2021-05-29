One person injured after Myrtle Beach shooting; ‘several people’ detained

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is in the hospital and several others have been detained following a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department tells News13 it responded to a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 34th Ave N and Kings Highway.

Officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved shortly after the report, according to police. Several people were detained.

One person was injured and is being treated at the hospital.

Police tell News13 the area is safe and officers will remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Count on News13 for updates.