Parents voice concerns on having to switch schools

ONA, WV (WOWK) – With many classrooms nearing capacity, the Cabell County School District may need to make some changes.

District leaders held a second open house Thursday night to get the word out about the school board’s redistricting proposal, which could lead to many students switching schools.

One of their highest priorities is the Village of Barboursville due to the issue of overcrowding. According to the proposal, the number of students enrolled is currently 633, close to the maximum capacity of 643.

This new proposal would help bring that number down and even out enrollment across the county.

While an online survey for the proposal is already available on the school district’s website, the school board wanted to hear directly from area residents.

Many parents and school staff voiced their concerns in person at the open house. Barboursville Elementary School parent Logan Moye, who bought a home specifically because of his children’s school, says he believes this proposal overlooks the people it directly affects.

They’ve developed relationships with these teachers, with this school staff and we’re ripping them away from that and that’s negatively affecting their future and I don’t think that’s fair. Logan Moye, Barboursville Elementary parent

Moye says under the proposed redistricting plan, his children would move from Barboursville Elementary to Altizer Elementary and parents would have to take them to and from school.



Superintendent Ryan Saxe addresses questions and comments during the open house Thurday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In response to the concerns, Superintendent Ryan Saxe says this plan is not set in stone.

Their goal in meeting with the public is to take comments, answer questions, and hopefully create a plan that will help prevent further issues.

We’ll be taking a proposal to the board on June 1st for their consideration to approve a phase one and phase two of our school district attendance boundary changes. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent

The survey is still open and for those interested in taking it, you can find it here.