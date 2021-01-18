Biden inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (AP) – Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.”Full Inauguration Day schedule

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been ablaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution. The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there on Jan. 6.