Passengers grateful to be off cruise after Hurricane Dorian detours it 600+ miles

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN/CBS) — Hurricane Dorian caused some cruise passengers to take a major detour.

They started their journey more than a week ago on the Norweigan Breakaway, bound for the Bahamas. At the time, Dorian was just a tropical system in the Atlantic.

When the storm became a real threat, the cruise was detoured away from the Bahamas to Cozumel, Mexico.

All of the extra travel made the trip less than fun.

“We just meandered out ’til they finally found a place. Thank God y’all could take us. The food was running out, the service was worse,” one passenger said. “It was like ‘Hotel California’ — you can check-in, but you couldn’t check out.”

Now that the party is really over, passengers had to navigate crowds of thousands at the Port of New Orleans. They wanted nothing more than to go home.

“It got ugly, people yelling at each other. They’re all running for the airport,” a passenger said.

Although some were unhappy, others said the destination didn’t matter because they still had fun.

A passenger named Nicole held her bachelorette party on board.

“We’re all together, things happen. We’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said. “Crazy, wild fun I will never forget.”