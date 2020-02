Pelosi rompe el discurso de Trump, en el podio detrás de él

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed today to protect 319 river miles of critical habitat for the threatened yellow lance freshwater mussel in North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

“These habitat protections come at a crucial time for these struggling mussels, which are being wiped off the face of the Earth at a staggering rate,” said Perrin de Jong, a staff attorney at the Center. “Protecting the rivers where yellow lance mussels live will help prevent their extinction and safeguard water quality for millions of people.”