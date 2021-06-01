Penn State athletics will be at full capacity in the fall

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 school year, according to an announcement from Penn State University on Tuesday.

This decision came after Governor Wolf lifted all COVID-19 mitigation orders on June 1. Tailgating and team arrivals will also make a full return.

Fans will receive notifications for football season ticket invoices starting June 8, according to the university. The university plans to make a full transition to mobile tickets for all sports to allow for improved ticket delivery and management, along with fewer physical contact points. For more information on this transition, you can view their mobile ticketing guide.

“We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said. “Our fans are a true home-field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 student-athletes with the conditions they need for success!”

Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside University buildings at all times after June 28. Penn State Athletics said they encourage all who are able to get vaccinated.