MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Myrtle Beach Police said a person has died after they reportedly fell off a balcony at the Ocean Reef Resort.



MPBD Cpl. Vest said, just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of someone falling off a balcony at the Ocean Reef Resort, located at 7100 North Ocean Boulevard.

Police are still investigating what caused the person to fall from the balcony.



The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released.