Pet raccoon smoked too much weed, brought to firehouse for help

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WCMH) — Firefighters in Indianapolis had an usual day when they were called to assist a raccoon that was high on marijuana.

WCMH reports that firefighters at the Wayne Township Fire Department were awoken in the middle of the night by a woman at their front door.

“As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside,” Pruitt explained.

Best story of the day! Our firefighters at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for…Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department on Monday, April 16, 2018

The woman was in a panic asking for help, not for herself, but for her pet raccoon.

The emergency? The raccoon had smoked too much weed and was too stoned to even move.

“They could tell that the raccoon was lethargic and met all of those symptoms that we typically run into when someone’s been exposed to marijuana,” Pruitt said.

The firefighters say they felt bad because they love animals, but there wasn’t much they could do for the raccoon except let time take it’s course.

“There wasn’t much we could do,” the Wayne Township Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “We do appreciate that our citizens turn to us in their toughest moments for help. We hope in time the raccoon made a full recovery. Sorry we couldn’t do more.”

RTV6 reports that recordings of Southwest District’s radio chatter show the raccoon had IMPD officers baffled as well — at first, simply over what substance the raccoon was, in fact, high on.

“Apparently they have a pet raccoon that got into their meth,” an unidentified officer is logged saying at 3:57 a.m.

A minute later, dispatchers try to clarify.

“Sir, Speedway doesn’t have anything, but fire did call across the hall and say that it was a raccoon that overdosed on somebody’s heroin.”