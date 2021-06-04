PHOTOS: California home sells for nearly $1 million over asking price

by: Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A single-family home in Northern California’s Silicon Valley swiftly sold for nearly $1 million over the asking price in just under a week.

The home at 593 Sleeper Ave in Mountain View was listed at $4,498,000 on April 22, according to Compass.

It sold for $5,477,000.

Zillow reports that home values in the same 94040 zip code have increased by 2.8% just in the last year.

The pandemic turned into a hot seller’s market as people rushed to buy their dream homes and more space.

The two-story Sleeper Ave. house has a total of seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms – two of those bedrooms and one bath inside a new accessory dwelling unit on the property.

It was built in 1964 and renovated in 2018 – adding oak floors, crown moldings, wainscot, ship-lap paneled ceilings, and a new kitchen. There is also a well-lit dedicated office space for those work-from-home days.

Take a look inside and out:

The last time it sold was in 2003, for just above one million dollars.

The huge sale isn’t unheard of in the Bay Area. In March, a house in Berkeley also sold for $1 million over the asking price with 29 total offers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

