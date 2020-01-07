Pin code verification feature available for all Uber riders in U.S., Canada

SAN FRANSISCO (WNCT) Uber users in the US and Canada will have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their driver before starting a trip.

This added layer of verification can help ensure riders get in the right car and drivers are picking up the correct rider.

Many riders will be able to set up the PIN verification feature in their app.

It will be available to all Uber users in the United States and Canada by the end of the week.

“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers

with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,”

said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products. “This new feature will

provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

Riders can opt-in to the PIN code feature by navigating to their app

settings and tapping “Verify Your Ride.”

From there, riders can choose to use the PIN verification feature on every trip or only during night time trips (9 pm – 6 am).

Once enabled, the rider will receive a four-digit pin code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pickup location.

When the driver arrives, the rider can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle.

After the driver enters the correct PIN, the trip can begin.

When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct PIN is entered into the driver’s app.

“The PIN feature is a powerful option for riders that can also benefit drivers,” said Rebecca Payne, Senior Product Manager at Uber, who helped develop this feature. “PIN Verification helps drivers make

certain they have picked up the correct rider.”

Since its inception, Uber has provided riders with the car make and model, license plate, driver name, and photo.

Riders should always confirm this information before getting into the car.

This extra layer of verification helps provide riders and drivers with more peace of mind before a trip can begin in the app.