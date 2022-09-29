GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Donations to save lives, literally.

Plasmapalooza is an event featuring prizes and financial incentives for those who donate blood plasma from October 3-7. The event will be happening at 38 centers around the country happening at ImmunoTek Plasma and Freedom Plasma to celebrate International Plasma Awareness Week.

With one patient needing about 130 to 1,200 plasma donations yearly, it’s important to raise awareness about plasma and how it is greatly needed.

In order to find out if there are plasma centers in your area, click here and click here.