Police asking for the public’s help in finding missing SC girl with ties to Charlotte

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing South Carolina girl who has ties to Charlotte, NC.

Ashley Lopez, 11, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11.

She is 5’ 4” and 150 lbs.

She was last seen wearing sandals, black leggings, and a pink shirt.

Lopez may also have a black trash bag in her possession carrying white shoes and a purple jacket.

Lopez has ties to Charlotte, NC and moved to South Carolina with her family approximately three days ago.

If you have any contact with Lopez, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888) 274-6372.

