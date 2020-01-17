Police investigating after Churchland student approached by unknown male on way to bus stop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an alleged assault after a female Churchland High School student was approached by an unknown male on the way to the bus stop Thursday morning.

Portsmouth police say the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Kenny Lane.

Churchland Principal Shawn L. Millaci, who notified Churchland families about the incident, originally said the student was allegedly assaulted, but police say the girl wasn’t injured. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Here’s Millaci’s full statement to parents:

“Good morning, families. This is an important message from Mr. Millaci, principal of Churchland High School. Earlier today, one of our students, who was on Kenny Lane, walking toward the bus stop, was assaulted by an unknown male. Police were immediately contacted, and they are investigating. As such, you will see an additional police presence in the area today. I share this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School.“

Millaci said there will be additional police presence around the school on Thursday.

Police didn’t release a description of the suspect, but the situation has parents and guardians on edge.

“To know that somebody is running around here that early in the morning trying to prey on young girls or boys, it’s kind of upsetting,” said Harry Williams.

Williams has two granddaughters who ride the bus to school. He said he escorts them to and from the bus stop for their safety.

“It’s a danger. You wish it wasn’t like that but it is,” Williams said. “I would like a bus monitor or something.



No other details are available at this time, check back for updates.