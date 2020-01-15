Police: Man who impersonated law enforcement in VB charged with kidnapping, assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who tried to impersonate an officer last week in the Hilltop area assaulted two people in the process, police say.

The incident happened last Thursday just before noon in the 900 block of North Hilltop Road. Police say one of the victims was driving past the suspect when she asked him if he needed help.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Alex Charles Karlins, then verbally identified himself as law enforcement, police say.

When the woman asked Karlins for his credentials, police say Karlins tried to open her car, telling her “she was under arrest.”

A man witnessed the incident from his home and came outside to help, but police say he was physically assaulted by Karlins.

Both the woman and man were knocked down by Karlins during the incident and initially weren’t allowed to get up, which led to a kidnapping charge, police say.

Karlins walked away but was later taken into custody after the victims called the police and provided a description.

He was also charged with simple assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer, and taken to jail with bond denied.