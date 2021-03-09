Police: Murrells Inlet man used crossbow to rob victim outside Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man is accused of using a crossbow to rob a victim outside of a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Carlton Brian-Jordan Staples, 42, was arrested Saturday and charged with armed robbery and possession of cocaine, according to police.

Staples allegedly got out of a dark SUV with a crossbow and took $800 from the victim’s purse at a hotel in the 1000 block of South Ocean Boulevard, according to warrants.

Staples was arrested Saturday on an unrelated charge after a search led police to finding cocaine in one of his pockets, according to the warrants.

This is Staples’ fifth arrest since May 2020, according to booking records. Charges from his previous four arrests include drug possession, shoplifting, and traffic violations, among other things.

Staples is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set as of Monday afternoon.