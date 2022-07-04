HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade was disrupted after shots were fired Monday morning.

Town officials on Facebook said suburban police was responding to an “incident” around 10:10 a.m. in downtown Highland Park. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles.

The Lake County Sherriff’s Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police with a shooting in the area.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled.

The public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

Details surrounding the incident are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.