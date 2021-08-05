Police: Virginia Beach inmate tried to hire hit man from jail

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach inmate tried to hire a hitman while he was behind bars, police say.

Christopher Mavity, 20, was in jail at the time on a petite larceny charge for allegedly stealing alcohol from a Virginia Beach Food Lion in April. Police arrested him on July 22, but he was released on bond less than a week later.

While Mavity was an inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, police say he allegedly tried to hire a hit man. He was arrested on August 3 in Newport News on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital felony. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office plans to file a motion to amend that charge to solicitation instead. That motion hearing and a bond hearing is scheduled for this Friday.

Mavity will have a public defender.