RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians and people around the country can play this week for jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that total $830 million combined.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $435 million annuity that is worth $204.8 million in cash. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $395 million annuity that is worth $188.2 million in cash.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Powerball or Mega Millions player in North Carolina with two life-changing prizes up for grabs this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to all North Carolinians going for the big jackpots.”

Although the two jackpots remain up for grabs, players continue to win other nice prizes in the drawings. Check out these wins from Monday’s Powerball drawing:

• A lucky $3 Power Play ticket purchased at the Circle K on Simmons Street in New Bern won $150,000

• A lucky $2 ticket purchased using Online Play in Creedmoor won $50,000

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more and Play Smart, Gift Smart this holiday season.