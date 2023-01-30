The Powerball jackpot just crossed a major milestone as Monday’s drawing offers a $613 million jackpot, the ninth largest in Powerball history.

A winner on Monday could claim the jackpot as a $613 million annuity or $329 million in cash.

While North Carolinians continue trying for the jackpot, the Powerball run has produced lots of other great wins for players across the state. Take a look at some of the wins from the current Powerball roll, which began Nov. 21:

• One win of $1 million

• Two wins of $150,000

• Three wins of $100,000

• 14 wins of $50,000

“Players really start to dream big when the Powerball jackpot hits the top 10,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We want to remind everyone to play smart as it only takes one ticket to win the jackpot.”

Check out some more numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

• 44,090: The total number of winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing

• $14.2 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

• $50,000: Two lucky winners matched four white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing to win $50,000 with tickets sold in Havelock and Charlotte.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.