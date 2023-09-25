RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot just jumped into the top 5 in the game’s history as it checks in at $785 million for Monday’s drawing.

A winner tonight could claim the prize as a $785 million annuity or $367 million in cash.

Monday’s $785 million jackpot stands at No. 4 on the list of largest Powerball jackpots in history. Powerball has gone 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

“It’s an exciting time for lottery players in North Carolina with the fourth biggest Powerball jackpot in history on the line tonight,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Have fun going for that life-changing prize and good luck.”

Check out these numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

• 48,436: The total number of winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing

• $14.7 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.