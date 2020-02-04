President Trump to deliver State of the Union

FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront in Wildwood, N.J. Trump will be facing his accusers Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech. The impeached president is speaking on the eve of what’s anticipated to be his Senate acquittal on Wednesday. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

(WNCT) President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the American people Tuesday night.

A senior administration official said the president’s remarks will “lay out a vision of relentless optimism”.

The official said the commander in chief will encourage Congress to work with him to continue building an inclusive economy.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the official Democratic response to the address.

The State of the Union is happening at 9 p.m.