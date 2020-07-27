President Trump to visit NC biotech company involved in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump is set to visit a Morrisville company Monday that is doing crucial work in the ongoing effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump will tour the Fujifilm BioTech Center to get a closer look at the potential vaccine.

The facility is manufacturing components of the potential vaccine that was developed by Novavax. The process normally takes several months but has been compressed down into just several weeks.

“The pandemic is something that’s affecting us all and so I have a chance to work on something that may have a significant impact,” said Martin Meeson, the CEO of Fujifilm.

Trump will have a chance to tour the facility and get a look at the progress being made.

Congressman Mark Walker of North Carolina is set to greet the president.

Walker says both his parents had the virus and are doing better. Walker, a Republican, says the visit from Trump is a significant moment for the state and in the fight against the virus.

The potential vaccine is currently in a phase one clinical trial and could reach phase three by the fall.