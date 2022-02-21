President’s Day, National Sticky Bun Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the third Monday of February we celebrate President’s Day, and this year National Sticky Bun Day happens to fall on the same date! So it’s safe to say, what better way to celebrate than kicking back and reading some fun facts about President’s Day while munching down on a delicious sticky bun!

President’s Day

President’s Day wasn’t always President’s Day, in fact, it was first celebrated in the 1800s after George Washington’s death as ‘Washington Day’ to celebrate the first president’s birthday. It later became an official holiday in 1879 when President Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law. Washington’s birthday didn’t officially become President’s Day until the late 1960s. By 1968 Congress had passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, moving all major bank holidays, including Washington’s Birthday, to Mondays to increase the number of three-day weekends for workers. The hope was to increase productivity and decrease employee absenteeism.

By the 1980s President’s Day became the official familiar term to honor all presidents.

By the numbers:

There are 3 universities named after George Washington.

universities named after George Washington. There are 5 national parks named after President Roosevelt.

national parks named after President Roosevelt. President Lincoln was the tallest president in history, standing at 6’4″ .

. 4 American Presidents have a birthday in February.

American Presidents have a birthday in February. William Henry Harrison died after just 32 days as president.

days as president. President James Madison was the shortest president in history, standing at 5’4″ .

. President Teddy Roosevelt was the youngest president to ever hold office, staring his tenure at 42 .

. And in 2006, President Barak Obama won a Grammy Award for his voiceover work in the audiobook “Dreams From My Father.”

Interesting facts about President’s Day:

Both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4th, 1826. Which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the approval of the Declaration of Independence. Merchants see an average increase of 1.2% in sales during the week of President’s Day. George Washington was the only president to be unanimously elected by all state representatives. The “S” in Harry S. Truman doesn’t actually stand for anything. A pair of bills attempted to return the official name of President’s Day back to Washington’s Birthday, but they didn’t receive much support.

National Sticky Bun Day

February 21st is National Sticky Bun Day! Sweet mixed with nutty, mixed with gooey caramel, you just can’t go wrong! They are often a sugary breakfast treat, also known as “cinnamon rolls”, “caramel rolls”, or “monkey bread.”

Sticky buns are a Philadelphia specialty. Originally known as “Schnecken”, the confection treat is thought to have been brought to the U.S. by German Settlers in the 18th century.

In the 1920s the sticky buns sister, the ‘cinnamon bun’, was created in Sweden.

And by 1954 they had become a university staple at the University of British Columbia with Hungarian baker Grace Hasz selling cinnamon buns daily on campus.

Celebrate by making your own sticky buns! Find a delicious homemade recipe and let the smell of spices and caramel fill your kitchen.

Or make it a mission to find the best sticky buns in your area! They are often a staple at neighborhood bakeries, markets, and brunch spots. Check out all the options until you find the sticky bun of your dreams! But shhhhh…don’t tell anyone where to find them so you can keep them all for yourself!