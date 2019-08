(WPRI) — While North Carolinians are still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Dunkin’ Donuts is gearing up for fall – introducing its fall menu and transforming several stores for the season.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain announced this week its pumpkin menu will arrive at stores nationwide by August 21, including a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, and apple cider donuts and Munchkins.