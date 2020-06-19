Raleigh mayor says the city’s facemask requirement will begin tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says the city’s face mask requirement will take effect on June 19 at 4 p.m.

Baldwin made the move official in the city’s updated State of Emergency proclamation released on Wednesday. The order will stay in place until further notice.

Baldwin said the requirement will go into effect Friday afternoon to give businesses and citizens time to adapt.

The mayor described going to a grocery store on Saturday and seeing many people without masks, which caused her “great discomfort.”

“The more people who wear this – the sooner they can come off,” she said.

According to the proclamation, anyone in the city of Raleigh must wear a mask or face covering if they come into contact with people outside of their household in a public or private space where social distancing isn’t possible.

Locations where masks will be required are:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Business locations

Parking lots and sidewalks

Public transit

Face coverings will not be required for:

Those whose religious beliefs prohibit it

Medical reasons

Children under 12

Restaurant patrons while dining

Private, individual offices

While complying with law enforcement

While with family

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask such as while swimming or at the receipt of dental services.

“Our police officers will not going to be citing who are out there not wearing masks,” Baldwin said. “But they are going to say, ‘hey, wearing a mask can help other people,'” the mayor said.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council voted unanimously in favor of requiring face coverings in the city.