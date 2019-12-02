Red Cross asks community to donate to help disaster victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After disasters upended the lives of thousands of people this year, the American Red Cross asks everyone to help provide emergency relief for future crises by donating at redcross.org/gift on Giving Tuesday.

“Every eight minutes, the generosity of our donors enables us to help someone affected by a disaster — and this year has been no exception,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Serving Eastern North Carolina. From flooding to hurricanes to fires, Red Cross volunteers were there every day when those suffering needed us most in the aftermath of disasters. On Giving Tuesday, please donate and help us provide emergency shelter, food, relief items and recovery assistance for people’s urgent disaster needs.”

How to help?

People can #GiveWithMeaning on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season by making a tax-deductible donation at www.redcross.org/gift in honor of loved ones:

Help disaster victims in the U.S.: A gift of $50 can deliver hot meals for five people or provide blankets for 10 people after a disaster, or a larger donation of $100 can provide a family of two with a full day’s worth of emergency shelter, including meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies.

Help military members and veterans: A donation of $50 can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support, and rehabilitation. A larger gift of $145 can provide hospital kits, filled with toiletries and other essentials, for 20 service members.

Help save lives internationally: People can support our work with the Measles & Rubella Initiative, which provides vaccinations for children and educates families about the dangers of measles and rubella. A gift of $100 can help provide lifesaving vaccinations for 100 children facing an increased risk of measles and rubella around the world.

The holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather.

Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day.

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.