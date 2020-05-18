Red Cross offers virtual care for families who have lost loved ones

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The American Red Cross is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People can visit redcross.org/get-help to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals, and services to support families in need.

The hub will also connect people to other community resources provided by the American Red Cross and other partners. People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available

Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.