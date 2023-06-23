GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new report has discovered a disturbing trend when it comes to people stuck in a situation where they need an emergency repair where they live.

With inflation and home prices rising steadily over the years, make sure you are prepared to upkeep your home. Many are ready to settle down and buy a home but the question now is, can they keep up with costs of repairs?

A new report found 1 in 4 homeowners can’t afford a $1,000 emergency repair and 1 in 3 have already dealt with unexpected repairs this year. With stats like these, many homeowners are repairing home issues themselves to cut down on costs.

Seventy percent are using social media to fix home issues and avoid hiring professionals. By using social media, homeowners have saved an average of $1,190 DIY-ing repairs. The stats also show 39% are putting off home repairs in 2023 due to cost, the repairs that need the most fixing are painting and drywall, plumbing, and pest control, and the most common home repairs are plumbing, appliance, and HVAC issues.

