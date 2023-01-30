GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study from the website Craftjack looks into how the United States is buying homes in 2023. The study showed that 61 percent of Americans can’t afford to buy a house in this current market.

The study also showed that nearly 3 in 4 renters expect their rent to increase in 2023 due to inflation, 58% say their rent already increased over the last year and 60% are currently struggling to pay for rent because of inflation. With inflation rising, many Americans are worried that they will never be able to find a home in 2023.

