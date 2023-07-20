GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Weddings have become less and less appealing to younger generations each year.

According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics in 2022, more than one in three people 18 years or older have never been married. Thrivingcenterofpsychology.com wanted to find out why this has changed. They surveyed Millennials and Gen Z’ers who are currently in a relationship but not married to gather information on their living situations and future together.

The majority are hoping to tie the knot eventually, but are not in a rush to do so.

The city in the United States with the most unmarried couples is Toledo, Ohio. Despite this stat, not all of the younger generation wants to stay unmarried forever. 73% find weddings too expensive, despite 83% wanting to get married.

According to survey stats, another major reason more than half moved in together has to do with finances.

It’s 2023 and it’s common for people to live together before getting married, but many people say they still feel criticized for their choice. Nearly 25% have felt judged for moving in with their partner.