Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artist John Prine died after a battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday night, his family confirms.

Prine, a country folk-singer and songwriter for nearly five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 26. He had since been placed in ICU and put on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is perhaps best known for songs such as Sam Stone, Hello in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine’s voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.

Prine was 73-years-old.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Saddened tonight by the loss of legendary songwriter John Prine … — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 8, 2020

John Prine, one of America’s greatest songwriters, has died at age 73 from coronavirus complications https://t.co/OZQnUxl5LT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2020

Rest In Peace, John Prine 💔 https://t.co/JTF8oM29wz — cmt (@CMT) April 8, 2020

The folk singer John Prine has died. His ingenious lyrics, by turns poignant, angry and comic, made him a favorite of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and others. https://t.co/X4u8UiicB8 — NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) April 8, 2020

From gracing the Opry House stage for those memorable New Year's Eve shows to other special Opry appearances including one alongside the StreelDrivers and Bill Murray, John Prine has touched our hearts with his music. We are thinking of his family and friends tonight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV3nIfT1kc — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

We have lost one of the world’s greatest songwriters, one of my heroes, John Prine. This is a devastating night for so many, as we grieve, but cherish all that you gave us. This world was better with you in it, but your songs will remain in the songbook of humanity, forever.

RIP pic.twitter.com/xpNOnA8QiB — Courtney Marie Andrews (@courtneymamusic) April 8, 2020

And then I’m gonna drink a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale Yeah, I’m gonna smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long I’m gonna kiss a pretty girl on the tilt-a-whirl Cause this old man is going to town”

“WHEN I GET TO HEAVEN” ~ John Prine 💔 🚬 pic.twitter.com/4LtRpowz4J — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020

Thank you John Prine for your gift to the world. — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) April 8, 2020

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Another sad day and a huge loss. We had the honor of meeting Mr. Prine on a flight back to Nashville. This was the only time we’d ever met him. But, the little chat that we had on the flight was one we’ll always remember. RIP @john_prine and thank you. pic.twitter.com/DyONtJiDOx — Thompson Square (@thompsonsquare) April 8, 2020

There will never be another that even comes close. Fly high John Prine, you’ve always been an angel. pic.twitter.com/rZMfE4v6Gd — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) April 8, 2020

John Prine . He done gone over to the Other side with Bill Withers, two of the Great Ones. How fortunate we all are to have witnessed the Humanity of these great men. We’re gonna miss these two. 🙁 -KMo@JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/K0WUtT5vY3 — Keb' Mo' (@kebmomusic) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2020

The great folk singer and songwriter, John Prine, passed away today due to the coronavirus. So many great songs. Here’s one about the loneliness of growing old and a plea for us not to ignore our elderly.

“Hello in There”. Please watch…https://t.co/HvdpTuMprS — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 8, 2020

I just heard about the loss of John Prine. This virus sure is taking a lot of great people away from us before their time. I loved John’s music. What an extraordinary songwriter.#RIPJohnPrine https://t.co/Qm5xxl7KBp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Tonight we lost a legend. Sending all the love in the world to John Prine's family and friends. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 8, 2020