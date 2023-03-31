BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WGN-TV) — First responders were called to the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse due to severe weather on Friday. The heavy metal band Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform.

Injuries are unknown at this time, but multiple people were seen being evacuated on stretchers to waiting ambulances. The local coroner was also at the scene, as reported by WGN-TV in Chicago.

The Apollo Theater is located at 104 N. State St in Belvidere, which is about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Chicago. A line of powerful storms swept through the Midwest Friday night, downing power lines and trees throughout the region.

A concert-goer, Gabrielle Lewellyn, told Rockford’s WTVO she had only been inside the venue a few minutes before the storm hit and the roof collapsed. Multiple people were trapped under the rubble, she said.

Morbid Angel is a nationally touring death metal band that was founded in 1983.

Morbid Angel made a statement Friday night to its Facebook account, saying: “Tonight’s show is canceled due to a tornado that hit the venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker tweeted: “My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.”

This is a developing story.