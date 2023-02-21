The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

(The Hill) – A massive storm is set to bring a wintry mix of snow, rain and strong winds to more than 20 states across the country this week.

Millions of residents in 22 states from coast-to-coast are under winter weather alerts, with at six of those states also under blizzard warnings. The storm — named Winter Storm Olive — may also bring record-high levels of snowfall to the upper midwest, where “this event could very well break top five snowfalls in the Twin Cities dating back to 1884,” according to the local National Weather Service.

The Twin Cities region may see up to two feet of snow, the NWS said.

“A major winter storm will affect a large portion of the country this week. Heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely across the western and northern tier portions of the United States. Extreme impacts are likely, and historic snowfall is possible near Minneapolis, MN,” the NWS tweeted on Tuesday.

The storm will start in the West, with parts of Northern and central California seeing snow on Tuesday, with a chance of snow even in some valleys in the state, according to the NWS. Residents in the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains regions will also be seeing snow on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The NWS also warned of 50-60 mph wind gusts that could go as high as 80 mph in parts of the West and High Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm will continue to develop across the Northern Plains and head to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, as well as the Northeast on Wednesday. Heavier snowfall is expected to hit the regions on Wednesday, as the NWS warned there may be “treacherous, potentially impossible travel conditions and possible power outages,” in areas seeing heavy snowfall.

Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan are expected to see at least one foot of snow, according to The Weather Channel.

The Adirondacks and the Green and White Mountains in the Northeast could see 8-12 inches of snow, as Upstate New York and central New England may see about 2-4 inches, according to the NWS.

The storm will last through Thursday, as other parts of the country will see “significantly anomalous warm temperatures” in parts of the Southern Plains, Midwest and Southeast.

The New York City metropolitan area is not expected to see any snow accumulation, continuing the winter season with near-record low snow accumulation.