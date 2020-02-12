Retiring police K9 gets heartwarming sendoff

(WNCT) A beloved “top dog” at an Arizona police department is retiring.

Bruno is a Belgian Malinois and he is certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

His career with the police department spans seven human years, which is half a lifetime for his breed.

The K9’s accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollars worth of drugs and keeping his handler safe.

During his last day on the job, Bruno got one last call from the dispatcher and an icecream sandwich.

The dispatcher said, ” Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night, after helping to seize over a million dollars in narcotics deserve some much-earned belly rubs.”

The video of Bruno has gone viral.