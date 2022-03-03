TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In November of 2021, a plane crashed in Luzerne County. The father and daughter on board were found injured, but alive thanks to an iPad.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the family as they see the first responders who saved them for the first time since the crash.

Angela white could ride a bike, climb monkey bars, and even waterski. Until November 14, 2021, when she went for a flight with her dad, Chris White.

“I was worshiping the lord here, as the plane was going down and I had no idea,” said Sharon White, wife and mother.

Chris and Angela flew into a snowstorm and the plane went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County.

“I saw the snow blindness and that, just like, oh. I shut the lights off. I focused on the altitude indicator. I don’t remember anything about flying the airplane into the trees,” said Chris White, father and pilot.

“My legs were inside the plane still, but I got half out of the airplane and was holding her because I wanted to keep her warm,” said Chris White.

“When I called 911, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Young with the Civil Air Patrol had already known for two hours that the plane had crashed,” mother, Sharon White recalled.

Their family didn’t know if they were dead or alive, so they turned to God for answers.

“I saw the search and rescue crew and just find God. I pray that they would find and direct the efforts of these people to find where they are,” said Christopher White Jr., brother.

First responders combed through treacherous terrain for hours, attempting to locate Chris White and his daughter Angela.

“After trying to find some information about the plane locally, we drove to Wilkes-Barre praying those words that the rescuers would find Chris and Angela and the Lord answered those prayers,” said Sharon White.

All that was left to do was wait.

“We had to sit and wait. That was probably the hardest part. Knowing they were alive but sitting there with their hands tied, not being able to do a single thing,” said Lindsey Smith.

“We were all over the mountain there. And for the longest time, we were just standing there, standing there waiting, and then the coordinates came in from the iPad and Sgt. Richards and I got it and said let’s go and we went in for it,” said Assistant Chief Jim Serafin, Bear Creek Fire Department.

They thought it was a recovery mission and that they were looking for bodies.

“I ran through the brush, breaking stuff and I heard Angela moan. The first thought that went through my head was, ‘is she alive?’ And then I heard Mr. White say it will be ok honey, just be calm,” explained Sgt. John G. Richards, PSP.

They were alive hours after the crash in 20-degree weather with snow coming down.

“The firefighters showed up. I said, ‘Hey guys, they have hypothermia, does anyone have blankets?’ And everyone went, Sgt., we thought it was a recovery, we didn’t bring anything. And I’m like take your coats off,” Sgt. Richards said.

So they did and four volunteer firefighters laid on top of the victims, giving them their body heat until the rest of the team could make a path out of the woods.

Chris had several broken bones and a concussion among other injuries, but is back home and walking. A portion of Angela’s spine was shattered. This week, doctors told the White family, Angela is developing scoliosis and may never walk again.

But, if there’s one thing we know about Angela it’s that she’s resilient.

“You know you don’t give up. You don’t give up. My team did not give up,” stressed Assistant Chief Serafin.

This little girl will raise her hands, she would say I’m alive, and then she said Jesus is alive and so I don’t know what happened to that little girl that night but I know her faith is stronger from that night,” Sharon White stated.

Sgt. Richards and Serafin were reunited with the family Wednesday for the first time since the plane crash and it was a whirlwind of emotions.

“It’s just an amazing feeling seeing them here. You get so many calls, you don’t know the outcomes. This is a miracle, it’s a miracle, said Assistant Chief Serafin.

“We are tremendously grateful. That night. Never quitting. Never giving up, until they found Chris and Angela. If they had quit, Angela and Chris would not be here,” said Sharon White.

Not only did the Bear Creek Fire Department play a huge role in saving Angela and Chris’ lives, but they also gifted her a brand new iPad which she uses every day.

The White family may not know what’s in store, but if they’ve learned anything, it’s that their faith is stronger than any obstacle.

The public is invited to attend a church service, in honor of the White family. It will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Christian Life Assembly in Stroudsburg.