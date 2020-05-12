Ruby Tuesday expands COVID-19 community relief efforts

(WNCT) Ruby Tuesday has expanded its community relief efforts during the pandemic to encompass matched boxed meals for frontline workers, support for emergency meal programs and to provide meals for furloughed Ruby Tuesday employees.

Donations can be made through the following channels:

Matched Boxed Meals for Community Heroes: Ruby Tuesday is encouraging guests to donate delicious boxed meals to local first responders and health care providers for $7.99 each. Ruby Tuesday will match each donation with an additional boxed meal to be delivered to community heroes throughout their local communities. Each boxed meal includes a sandwich, a side, and a cookie.

Local Emergency Relief Meals to Fight Hunger: Guests can also donate emergency relief meals provided by Ruby Tuesday to support local school meal programs, medical worker relief and area efforts to fight hunger by charitable organizations that continue to tirelessly serve their neighbors.

“Ruby Has Heart” Employee Support: Ruby Tuesday is responding to guests who have asked for a way to support furloughed employees who may be struggling. Through Ruby Tuesday’s foundation, Ruby Has Heart, generous guests can donate funds to help provide meals to struggling Ruby Tuesday employees and their families during this difficult time.

“We want to thank local first responders, essential workers and health care professionals who provide exceptional care to protect our communities every day,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “Many of our fans were looking for ways to support our frontline heroes as they continue to work longer hours to keep our guests safe and healthy, along with organizations that fight hunger in our communities and some of our own furloughed employees who may be struggling to put food on their tables. These donation efforts are affordable ways we can all give back during this time of great need. We are working to get through this together.”

Guests can now visit RubyTuesday.com, identify their preferred location, select “order and pick up,” and simply choose how they would like to donate online.

Ruby Tuesday is taking proactive safety measures to ensure our guests are able to enjoy their favorite Ruby Tuesday menu items during these unprecedented times.

This latest effort to further support community heroes is in addition to introducing Ruby’s Pantry, which helps guests stock up on essential items such as toilet paper, bread, milk, burgers, and more by simply adding to their online order for delivery or pick up at their neighborhood Ruby Tuesday.