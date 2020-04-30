San Antonio Zoo launches Drive Thru Zoo experience during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — While Texans continue to practice social distancing, the San Antonio Zoo is offering its patrons a new experience starting this weekend.

The San Antonio Zoo is launching Drive-Thru Zoo, a special experience where families will get to travel through the zoo from the comfort of their vehicles. Patrons will also get a guided educational audio tour and curbside food and beverage options along the route.

“This is a very unique and safe way for families to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort of their own car,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo. “Proceeds from this event will help fund the care of our animals through this closure. This new, creative way to see the zoo will be a gradual step towards our plan to reopen to foot traffic when we are given the ‘green light’ and the time is right.”

Photo courtesy San Antonio Zoo

The Drive-Thru Zoo will be offered to guests from May 1 to May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $40 per vehicle for non-pass holders and $30 per vehicle for annual pass holders and members. Tickets can be purchased online.

Vehicles taking part in the drive-thru zoo will be limited to 198 inches long by 78 inches wide by 76 inches high.

The San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales and has been adopting new creative methods to make revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have sold baskets filled with zoo gifts, lowered the cost of memberships to $3 a month, and sold Adopt-An-Animal kits.

Donations to the zoo can be made through their website at www.sazoo.org/emergency-fund.