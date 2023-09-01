RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot keeps on rolling as it now stands at $420 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot increased by over $30 million after nobody won the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing. A winner on Saturday night could claim the jackpot as a $420 million annuity or $202.1 million in cash.

In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a ticket in North Carolina matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 for the fifth consecutive drawing. Wednesday’s win came from a ticket purchased at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Durant Road in Raleigh.

“It’s great to see so many nice wins in a row for Powerball players here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Hopefully that good luck will continue on Saturday night. Good luck to everybody going for the jackpot.”

Check out other ways North Carolinians win when they play Powerball:

• 20,891: The total number of winning tickets in Wednesday’s drawing

• $8 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.