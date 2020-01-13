Savannah Comrades protest U.S. involvement in the Middle East

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Protesters gathered together in Forsyth Park today for an anti-war rally. The organizers said it was in response to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Suleimani.

Savannah Comrades, a local activist group, chanted in unison: “U.S. out of the Middle East, we demand peace,” as onlookers observed. One of the protesters became emotional as she discussed her issues with the rising tensions in the Middle East: “We need to get out, this is a human cost.”

Tripp, a local activist, said today’s rally was directed towards more than one administration.

“This is a response to not just the Trump administration, but the Obama administration, the Bush administration and its presence in the Middle East. Um, sanctions are an act of war. Um be it, even though it’s not with bombs even though it’s not with missiles, with drones, it is still depriving the people of their basic needs,” Tripp said.

The group gathered just days after Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter (R), voted against the Non-Binding War Powers Resolution that was presented in the House. He said he supports the current administration’s actions.

“I think it was the right decision, and I applaud the President and the administration for what they’ve done,” Carter stated.